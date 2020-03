Authorities say a man who escaped from an eastern Nebraska jail and another fugitive have been captured in western Iowa.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Cody Murphree and Derek Pederson were traced to an apartment in Council Bluffs and arrested without incident.

Murphree fled the Thurston County Jail in Pender on Sunday.

Authorities say Murphree was joined by Pederson in breaking into a Stanton apartment, threatening the two people who lived there and stealing a car.