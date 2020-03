NEBRASKA CONFIRMS 1ST RESIDENT WITH CORONA VIRUS

NEBRASKA HAS ITS FIRST RESIDENT WHO HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONA VIRUS 19.

DR. ROBERT PENN OF OMAHA METHODIST HOSPITAL SAYS THE PATIENT IS A 36-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WHO RECENTLY RETURNED FROM A TRIP TO THE UNITED KINGDOM:

OC……….SHE WAS IN THE U.K. :24

THE WOMAN, WHO IS AN OMAHA RESIDENT, CHECKED INTO THE HOSPITAL THURSDAY WITH PNEUMONIA LIKE SYMPTOMS AFTER BECOMING INCREASINGLY SICKER SINCE HER RETURN TO NEBRASKA.

IT’S NOT KNOWN HOW MANY PEOPLE SHE HAS INTERACTED WITH SINCE RETURNING TO THE STATE.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS SAYS STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE STARTED THE PROCESS OF CONTACTING AND TRACKING DOWN THOSE PEOPLE:

OC……..HAVE BEEN EXPOSED. :09

THE PATIENT WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO AN ISOLATION POD FOR CONTINUED TREATMENT FOR HER ILLNESS.

