KING SAYS ASSAILANT WHO THREW WATER ON HIM SHOULD HAVE RECEIVED HARSHER PUNISHMENT

KING SAYS ASSAILANT WHO THREW WATER ON HIM SHOULD HAVE RECEIVED HARSHER...

A Colorado man who threw a cup of water on Iowa Congressman Steve King has been sentenced to two years of probation.

27-year-old Blake Gibbins, of Lafayette, Colorado, had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault on a member of Congress.

King says he was sitting at a table in a Fort Dodge restaurant with the town’s mayor and other officials on March 22nd of 2019 when he was approached by Gibbins:

OC………took him into custody. :19

Gibbins admitted he threw the water at King.

He was also sentenced in U.S. District Court to do 200 hours of community service in the first year of his two year probation.

King says he is disappointed with the sentence and says attacks against members of congress should be met with harsher punishment:

OC……..assault on me. :12

King says he would have preferred a public apology and some jail time against his assailant.

Instead, he says Gibbins received money after the assault from well wishers, money King believes should be donated to charity:

OC……….split between both. :18

Gibbins’ attorney said Gibbins’ actions were out of character and may have resulted from recent emotional pressure.

He was in Iowa for a family funeral when he approached King, and Gibbins had no criminal history.