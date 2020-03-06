IOWA SUPREME COURT SAYS PLANTE’S MUST PAY MUNGER LEGAL FEES

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld a District Court decision in the fee owed to the attorney in the case of a Hinton man injured in a 2016 traffic accident.

Chad Plante was severly injured when his vehicle collided with a Sioux City Transit Bus on the city’s northside.

Plante and his wife Rosanne hired attorney Stan Munger to represent them in the case for a contingency fee of one-third of whatever the settlement would be.

The Plante’s were offered $7.5 million to settle the case by the city and they accepted the offer.

The Plante’s then failed to pay the one-third contingency fee they had contracted to pay, claiming it was excessive, instead paying only $380,000.

Munger’s law firm filed a petition to enforce its payment under the contingency fee contract.

Judgment was ordered against the Plante’s by the District Court for the remaining $2.1 million plus interest on the unpaid balance.

The high court upheld that decision.