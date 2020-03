EMERGENCY RESPONDERS CONVENE IN SIOUX CITY

EMERGENCY RESPONDERS FROM AROUND THE TRI-STATE AREA HAVE GATHERED IN SIOUX CITY THIS WEEKEND FOR THEIR ANNUAL CONFERENCE.

KEVIN HANDKE OF UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S IS ONE OF THE CONFERENCE COORDINATORS:

THERE WAS NO SPECIAL EMPHASIS ON CORONA VIRUS AT THE CONFERENCE.

HANDKE SAYS THAT’S BECAUSE THE TOPICS AND SPEAKERS WERE SET WEEKS AGO, PLUS DEALING WITH PATIENTS WHO ARE ILL OR CONTAMINATED REQUIRES THE SAME BASIC SKILL SET AND TECHNIQUES REGARDLESS OF THE ILLNESS:

AROUND 280 FIRST RESPONDERS ARE ATTENDING THE TWO DAY CONFERENCE.