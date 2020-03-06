CORPS ENGINEERS SAY SOUTH DAKOTA RESERVOIRS HAVE PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE

The big upstream reservoirs on the Missouri River are ready for the spring snowmelt and have storage room to help deal with a possible flood threat.
Mike Swenson with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha says they have hit their flood storage goals:
Swenson says those big lakes are now lower than normal for this time of year, including the Fort Randall Dam reservoir.
Swenson says the Corps will release water as needed to stay ahead of expected run off:
The Corps also reported that snowpack in the mountains of Montana and Wyoming is now over one hundred percent of normal.
