SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPOND TO PERCEIVED THREAT BY JUVENILE

A report of a threat by a juvenile at Sioux City’s West High School resulted in that person being referred to juvenile court.

Sioux City Police say the threat was reported outside of the school day and off school grounds.

The officer assigned to the school investigated and found the juvenile had made a remark, but not a direct threat, and had no intention of carrying out a threat nor had the means.

Officers were present at West High School Thursday morning to help calm people due to misinformation and overreactions on social media.

The juvenile was referred to juvenile courts for harassment.

Police say any made threat, whether serious or in jest, is thoroughly and immediately investigated.