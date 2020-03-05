NEW TRIAL DATE FOR CAMARGO-FLORES

Another delay has been granted in the trial of a Dakota City, Nebraska woman accused of stabbing another woman to death in Sioux City.

The trial of 22-year-old Melissa Camargo-Flores has been rescheduled to begin on June 8th in Woodbury County District Court.

Camargo-Flores has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the Sioux City slaying of 24-year-old Kenia Alvarez-Flores on April 8th of 2018.

Court documents say Camargo-Flores admitted stabbing Alvarez-Flores.

Camargo-Flores told investigators she’d been involved in a relationship with the victim’s boyfriend.

Authorities say the two women were not related.