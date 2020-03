LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE CORONA VIRUS CASES

SIOUXLAND HEALTH AND MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS CONTINUE TO PLAN AND PREPARE FOR THE FIRST LOCAL PATIENT TO BE DIAGNOSED WITH CORONA VIRUS.

NO CASES HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED IN IOWA TO THIS DATE.

TYLER BROCK, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, SAYS SOME PEOPLE IN THE STATE HAVE ASKED TO BE TESTED OUT OF CONCERN THEY MAY HAVE CONTRACTED THE VIRUS:

OC………DON’T NEED TO BE TESTED. :18

THERE ARE CONCERNS ABOUT PEOPLE WHO HAVE TRAVELED OVERSEAS WHO COME TO LOCAL AREA CLINICS.

SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH SAYS WHEN THEY HAVE A PATIENT COME IN THAT SAYS THEY HAVE RECENTLY TRAVELED ABROAD, THEY QUICKLY MOVE THEM FROM THEIR WAITING ROOM TO A SEPARATE AREA FROM OTHER CLIENTS.

BROCK SAYS 80 PER CENT OF PEOPLE THAT HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONA VIRUS IN THE U.S. AND ABROAD HAVE MILD TO MODERATE SYMPTOMS AND RECOVER FAIRLY QUICKLY:

OC………TOO FAR WITH IT. :19

BROCK SAYS IT IS VERY IMPORTANT FOR AREA RESIDENTS RETURNING FROM OVERSEAS TRIPS, ESPECIALLY TO COUNTRIES WITH MAJOR OUTBREAKS SUCH AS CHINA, ITALY AND SOUTH KOREA, TO SELF REPORT THEIR ACTIONS:

OC………AFFECTED BY THIS. :26

STATISTICS SHOW THAT THE MEDIAN AGE OF A PERSON WITH CORONA VIRUS IS 51, WITH MOST BETWEEN THE AGES OF 30 TO 69.

FEW CHILDREN ARE AFFECTED, WITH ONLY TWO TO FOUR PER CENT OF WORLD WIDE CASES INVOLVING YOUNGSTERS.

THE MORTALITY RATE IS 3.7 PER CENT, WITH MOST OF THE FATALITIES OLDER ADULTS WITH MANY OF THOSE HAVING OTHER RESPIRATORY ISSUES AND WEAKENED IMMUNE SYSTEMS.

UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S HOSTED THE SEMINAR FOR MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS AND MEDIA THURSDAY AFTERNOON.