KING HOPES TO NAME SIOUX CITY POST OFFICE IN HONOR OF BUD DAY

Iowa Congressman Steve King has introduced legislation to rename Sioux City’s United States Post Office building after Brigadier General George ‘Bud’ Day.

General Day was a Sioux City native who earned the Congressional Medal of Honor and retired as the “most decorated veteran in American history next to General Douglas MacArthur.

Bud Day served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, spending five and a half years in captivity as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

He earned 70 decorations in service to his country and received a posthumous promotion to Brigadier General in the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act.

If the bill is passed the Post Office in Sioux City at 214 Jackson Street will be officially renamed “General George ‘Bud’ Day Post Office Building.”