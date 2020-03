INVESTIGATORS WITH SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE HAVE RELEASED THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE THAT CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A PREVIOUSLY RED TAGGED HOME LAST MONTH ON IOWA STREET.

LT. JOE RODRIQUEZ SAYS THE FEBRUARY 24TH FIRE AT 1310 1/2 IOWA STREET WAS DELIBERATELY SET BY SOMEONE:

RODRIQUEZ SAYS NO ONE WAS FOUND INSIDE THE STRUCTURE AND NOBODY WAS INJURED.

HE SAYS THE INVESTIGATION TO DETERMINE WHO STARTED THE FIRE WILL CONTINUE.