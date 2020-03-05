End of an Era: Mike Power Out as Briar Cliff Women’s Basketball Head Coach

End of an Era: Mike Power Out as Briar Cliff Women’s Basketball...

The Briar Cliff University Women’s Basketball team will have a new head coach after the University decided not to retain Mike Power.

In a statement obtain by KSCJ; Briar Cliff announced that “Effective Immediately Coach Power is no longer the head women’s basketball coach or an employee of Briar Cliff University. We thank Coach Power for his years of service.”

Briar Cliff has named Bay’lee Purdy as the Interim Head Coach and a search is being conducted for a replacement.

Briar Cliff struggled through an 11-19 injury plagued campaign in the 2019-20 season; but will have GPAC Freshman of the Year Konnor Sudmann and all conference honorable mention selection Madelyn Deitchler to anchor next year’s team.