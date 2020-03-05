CONGRESS APPROVES CORONAVIRUS SPENDING PACKAGE

The U.S. Senate has passed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Iowa’s two senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, supported the measure.

Ernst spoke with KSCJ News before Thursday’s vote:

The money will pay for a multifaceted attack on a virus that is spreading more widely every day, sending financial markets spiraling, disrupting travel and potentially threatening the U.S. economy’s decade-long expansion.

Thursday’s vote sends the bill to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature.

The plan would more than triple the $2.5 billion amount outlined by the White House 10 days ago.