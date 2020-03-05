BODY OF FORMER SIOUX CITY RESIDENT RECOVERED IN EASTERN IOWA

The body of a missing University of Iowa student and Sioux City native has been identified by the Johnson County Medical Examiner.

The body of 19-year-old David Le was recovered from the Iowa River on Tuesday, two miles north of the town of Hills, which is south of Iowa City.

Le had been missing since last November 13th.

The next morning a classmate found Le’s backpack which included a note suggesting he wanted to end his life.

Authorities say final autopsy results, including the cause of death will not be available for a few weeks but no foul play is suspected in Le’s death.