YANKTON POLICE INVESTIGATE DOUBLE SHOOTING

Yankton Police are investigation a shooting late Monday night that sent two men to the hospital.

Police there say it happened just before midnight Monday night at an apartment complex.

The victims of the shooting include a 21 year old male from Yankton, and a 24 year old male from Sioux Falls.

Their names have not been released.

Yankton Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and that no threat exists to the public.

No arrests have been made in the shooting and authorities say anyone with information should contact the Yankton Police or Yankton Area Crime Stoppers at (605) 665-4440.