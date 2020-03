WOODBURY JAIL BOND TAX INCREASE WON’T START UNTIL SEPTEMBER OF 2021

SO NOW THAT WOODBURY COUNTY VOTERS HAVE APPROVED THE $50.3 MILLION DOLLAR BOND ISSUE TO BUILD A NEW COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER, SOME ARE ASKING WHEN THEY WILL SEE A CHANGE IN THEIR PROPERTY TAXES.

COUNTY BUDGET MANAGER DENNIS BUTLER SAYS THAT WON’T HAPPEN FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, AFTER THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR THAT STARTS THIS JULY 1ST:

BUTLER IS HOPEFUL THAT TIMING WILL ACTUALLY LOWER THE TAX INCREASE:

SO SEPTEMBER OF 2021 IS THE FIRST TIME COUNTY TAXPAYERS WILL SEE AN INCREASE BECAUSE OF THE JAIL BOND ISSUE.

THE MEASURE PASSED 57% TO 42%, WITH UNOFFICIAL VOTE TOTALS OF 4516 YES AND 3346 AGAINST THE PROPOSAL.