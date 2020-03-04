Home Sports JB's Sports Blog Hoglund Highlights GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Team

Hoglund Highlights GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Team

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Ty Hoglund of Dakota Wesleyan University has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2019-20. Hoglund, a senior, averaged 23.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Tigers who finished the regular season with a record of 21-8 overall and 13-7 in conference play.

Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2019-20 include: Defensive Player-of-the-Year Tyler Borchers of Morningside; Freshman-of-the-Year Mason Walters of the University of Jamestown; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Jim Sykes of Morningside. The GPAC Basketball honors are selected by the league’s 11 head coaches.

2019- 20 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams

First Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown
Tyler Borchers Morningside 6-7 Senior C LeMars, Iowa
Garrett Franken Dordt 6-7 Junior F Atlantic, Iowa
Trent Hilbrands Northwestern 6-0 Junior G Remsen, Iowa
Bart Hiscock Hastings 6-6 Senior C Bennington, Neb.
Ty Hoglund* Dakota Wesleyan 6-3 Senior G Dell Rapids, S.D.
Zach Imig Morningside 6-3 Junior G Gretna, Neb.
Chris King Mount Marty 6-1 Senior G Des Moines, Iowa
Jackson Lamb Briar Cliff 6-4 Senior G Greenfield, Iowa
Brevin Sloup Concordia 5-9 Senior G Seward, Neb.
Jack Talley Jamestown 6-5 Junior F Sioux Falls, S.D.

*GPAC Player-of –the-Year

Second Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown
Terrell Alfred Jamestown 6-0 Senior G Orlando, Fla.
Cade Bleeker Dordt 6-5 Freshman F Sioux Center, Iowa
Alex Borchers Morningside 5-10 Senior PG South Sioux City, Neb.
Matt Hahn Morningside 6-3 Senior G Fremont, Neb.
Jesse Jansma Dordt 6-4 Junior G Sioux Center, Iowa
Coby Johnson Mount Marty 6-2 Senior G Denver, Colo.
Jordan Johnson Mount Marty 6-0 Senior G Des Moines, Iowa
Carter Kent Concordia 6-2 Sophomore G Crete, Neb.
Bo Sandquist Midland 6-3 Sophomore G Johnston, Iowa
Jay Small Northwestern 6-2 Junior G Hinton, Iowa

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year: Ty Hoglund, Dakota Wesleyan
GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year: Tyler Borchers, Morningside
GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year: Mason Walters, Jamestown
Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year: Jim Sykes, Morningside

Honorable Mention:
Briar Cliff: Ethan Freidel, Austin Roetman, Jaden Kleinhesselink
Concordia:Tanner Shuck, Justin Wiersema
Dakota Wesleyan: Sam McCloud
Doane:Anthony Laravie, Miguel Lopez
Dordt: Marcus Winterfeld
Hastings: Mason Hiemstra, Brendan Lipovsky, Zach Kitten
Midland: Laurence Merritt
Morningside: Ben Hoskins
Mount Marty: Jailen Billings
Northwestern: Craig Sterk, Grant Rohrer
Jamestown: Mason Walters, Brady Birch

