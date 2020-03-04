Hoglund Highlights GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Team

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Ty Hoglund of Dakota Wesleyan University has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2019-20. Hoglund, a senior, averaged 23.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Tigers who finished the regular season with a record of 21-8 overall and 13-7 in conference play.

Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2019-20 include: Defensive Player-of-the-Year Tyler Borchers of Morningside; Freshman-of-the-Year Mason Walters of the University of Jamestown; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Jim Sykes of Morningside. The GPAC Basketball honors are selected by the league’s 11 head coaches.

2019- 20 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams

First Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown Tyler Borchers Morningside 6-7 Senior C LeMars, Iowa Garrett Franken Dordt 6-7 Junior F Atlantic, Iowa Trent Hilbrands Northwestern 6-0 Junior G Remsen, Iowa Bart Hiscock Hastings 6-6 Senior C Bennington, Neb. Ty Hoglund* Dakota Wesleyan 6-3 Senior G Dell Rapids, S.D. Zach Imig Morningside 6-3 Junior G Gretna, Neb. Chris King Mount Marty 6-1 Senior G Des Moines, Iowa Jackson Lamb Briar Cliff 6-4 Senior G Greenfield, Iowa Brevin Sloup Concordia 5-9 Senior G Seward, Neb. Jack Talley Jamestown 6-5 Junior F Sioux Falls, S.D.

*GPAC Player-of –the-Year

Second Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown Terrell Alfred Jamestown 6-0 Senior G Orlando, Fla. Cade Bleeker Dordt 6-5 Freshman F Sioux Center, Iowa Alex Borchers Morningside 5-10 Senior PG South Sioux City, Neb. Matt Hahn Morningside 6-3 Senior G Fremont, Neb. Jesse Jansma Dordt 6-4 Junior G Sioux Center, Iowa Coby Johnson Mount Marty 6-2 Senior G Denver, Colo. Jordan Johnson Mount Marty 6-0 Senior G Des Moines, Iowa Carter Kent Concordia 6-2 Sophomore G Crete, Neb. Bo Sandquist Midland 6-3 Sophomore G Johnston, Iowa Jay Small Northwestern 6-2 Junior G Hinton, Iowa

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year: Ty Hoglund, Dakota Wesleyan

GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year: Tyler Borchers, Morningside

GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year: Mason Walters, Jamestown

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year: Jim Sykes, Morningside