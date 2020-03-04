Hoglund Highlights GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Team

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Ty Hoglund of Dakota Wesleyan University has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2019-20. Hoglund, a senior, averaged 23.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for the Tigers who finished the regular season with a record of 21-8 overall and 13-7 in conference play.
Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2019-20 include: Defensive Player-of-the-Year Tyler Borchers of Morningside; Freshman-of-the-Year Mason Walters of the University of Jamestown; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Jim Sykes of Morningside. The GPAC Basketball honors are selected by the league’s 11 head coaches.
2019- 20 GPAC Men’s Basketball All-Conference Teams
First Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):
|Name
|School
|Height
|Year
|Position
|Hometown
|Tyler Borchers
|Morningside
|6-7
|Senior
|C
|LeMars, Iowa
|Garrett Franken
|Dordt
|6-7
|Junior
|F
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Trent Hilbrands
|Northwestern
|6-0
|Junior
|G
|Remsen, Iowa
|Bart Hiscock
|Hastings
|6-6
|Senior
|C
|Bennington, Neb.
|Ty Hoglund*
|Dakota Wesleyan
|6-3
|Senior
|G
|Dell Rapids, S.D.
|Zach Imig
|Morningside
|6-3
|Junior
|G
|Gretna, Neb.
|Chris King
|Mount Marty
|6-1
|Senior
|G
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Jackson Lamb
|Briar Cliff
|6-4
|Senior
|G
|Greenfield, Iowa
|Brevin Sloup
|Concordia
|5-9
|Senior
|G
|Seward, Neb.
|Jack Talley
|Jamestown
|6-5
|Junior
|F
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
*GPAC Player-of –the-Year
Second Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):
|Name
|School
|Height
|Year
|Position
|Hometown
|Terrell Alfred
|Jamestown
|6-0
|Senior
|G
|Orlando, Fla.
|Cade Bleeker
|Dordt
|6-5
|Freshman
|F
|Sioux Center, Iowa
|Alex Borchers
|Morningside
|5-10
|Senior
|PG
|South Sioux City, Neb.
|Matt Hahn
|Morningside
|6-3
|Senior
|G
|Fremont, Neb.
|Jesse Jansma
|Dordt
|6-4
|Junior
|G
|Sioux Center, Iowa
|Coby Johnson
|Mount Marty
|6-2
|Senior
|G
|Denver, Colo.
|Jordan Johnson
|Mount Marty
|6-0
|Senior
|G
|Des Moines, Iowa
|Carter Kent
|Concordia
|6-2
|Sophomore
|G
|Crete, Neb.
|Bo Sandquist
|Midland
|6-3
|Sophomore
|G
|Johnston, Iowa
|Jay Small
|Northwestern
|6-2
|Junior
|G
|Hinton, Iowa
Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year: Ty Hoglund, Dakota Wesleyan
GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year: Tyler Borchers, Morningside
GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year: Mason Walters, Jamestown
Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year: Jim Sykes, Morningside
Honorable Mention:
Briar Cliff: Ethan Freidel, Austin Roetman, Jaden Kleinhesselink
Concordia:Tanner Shuck, Justin Wiersema
Dakota Wesleyan: Sam McCloud
Doane:Anthony Laravie, Miguel Lopez
Dordt: Marcus Winterfeld
Hastings: Mason Hiemstra, Brendan Lipovsky, Zach Kitten
Midland: Laurence Merritt
Morningside: Ben Hoskins
Mount Marty: Jailen Billings
Northwestern: Craig Sterk, Grant Rohrer
Jamestown: Mason Walters, Brady Birch