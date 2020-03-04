GLENN AVENUE RECONSTRUCTION TO START FRIDAY

Road construction season begins in Morningside this Friday.

The city will begin the Glenn Avenue Reconstruction Project on March 6th.

Glenn Avenue will be closed from east of Highway 75/Lewis Boulevard to just east of South Cecelia Street and South Rustin Street from Glenn Avenue to the north driveway of the Hollows Apartments.

The project will reconstruct the roadway and sidewalks with sewer, water, and storm sewer utilities also being replaced.

The project is planned to be constructed in one phase with work lasting for 120 working days from this Friday until sometime in October.