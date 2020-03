Farmer Highlights GPAC Women’s Basketball All-Conference Team

(Sioux City, Iowa) – Shandra Farmer of Hastings College has been selected as the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Women’s Basketball Player-of-the-Year and headlines the GPAC Basketball All-Conference Teams for 2019-20. Farmer, a senior, averaged 13.2 points per game. She also averaged 4.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game for the Broncos who went 28-2 overall and 20-2 in conference play.

Other GPAC basketball honorees for 2019-20 include: Defensive Player-of-the-Year Philly Lammers of Concordia; Freshman-of-the-Year Konnor Sudmann of Briar Cliff; and the Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year Jina Douglas from Hastings. The All-GPAC Basketball Teams and honors are selected by the league’s 12 head coaches.

2019-20 GPAC Women’s Basketball All-Conference Teams

First Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown Grace Barry Concordia 5-6 Senior G Lincoln, Neb. Sammy Blum Northwestern 5-7 Junior G Rock Valley, Iowa Sarah Carr Dakota Wesleyan 6-0 Senior F Huron, S.D. Kynedi Cheeseman Dakota Wesleyan 5-10 Senior G Alexandria, S.D. Shandra Farmer* Hastings 5-3 Senior G Hastings, Neb. Erika Feenstra Dordt 6-0 Junior F Hull, Iowa Gabby Grasso Hastings 5-11 Senior F Omaha, Neb. Philly Lammers Concordia 6-0 Senior C Omaha, Neb. Sierra Mitchell Morningside 5-6 Junior G Pleasant Hill, Iowa Konnor Sudmann Briar Cliff 5-11 Freshman G Treynor, Iowa

*GPAC Player-of-the-Year

Second Team (10 Members, Listed Alphabetically by Last Name):

Name School Height Year Position Hometown Rachel Evavold Dordt 6-0 Senior F Bloomington, Minn. Amanda Hansen Midland 5-7 Senior G West Point, Neb. Haylee Heits Doane 6-0 Junior F Rulo, Neb. Sydney Hupp Morningside 6-0 Senior F O’Neill, Neb. Makaela Karst Dakota Wesleyan 6-1 Senior F Plankinton, S.D. Mackenzie Koepke Concordia 6-1 Sophomore G Lincoln, Neb. Sophia Pankratz Hastings 5-7 Senior G Hastings, Neb. Sophia Peppers Morningside 5-10 Sophomore F Exira, Iowa Jamie Tebben Mount Marty 6-0 Senior F Redfield, S.D. Alexis Toering Northwestern 5-11 Sophomore F Sioux Center, Iowa

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Player-of-the-Year: Shandra Farmer, Hastings

GPAC Defensive Player-of-the-Year: Philly Lammers, Concordia

GPAC Freshman-of-the-Year: Konnor Sudmann, Briar Cliff

Hauff Mid-America Sports/GPAC Coach-of-the-Year: Jina Douglas, Hastings

Honorable Mention:

Briar Cliff: Alyssa Carley, Madelyn Deitchler

College of Saint Mary: Clare Lewandowski, Trista Merrival

Concordia: MacKenzie Helman, Riley Sibbel, Colby Duvel

Doane:Cheyenne Ostrander

Dordt: Karly Gustafson

Hastings: Taylor Beacom, Emma Grenfell, Kaitlyn Schmit

Midland: Makenna Sullivan

Morningside: Taylor Rodenburgh

Mount Marty: Ali Kuca, Hannah Williams, Molly Koisti

Northwestern: Devyn Kemble, Bre Schuiteman

Jamestown: Hannah DeMars, Kia Tower