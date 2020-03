CHALLENGES REMAIN BEFORE NEW COUNTY JAIL IS BUILT

IT WILL TAKE NEARLY TWO YEARS BEFORE THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AND JAIL IS BUILT, FOLLOWING THE PASSAGE OF TUESDAY’S BOND REFERENDUM.

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF DAVE DREW SAYS HIS DEPARTMENT WILL STILL FACE THE SAME CHALLENGES IN THAT TIME PERIOD THAT THEY HAVE BEEN DEALING WITH IN RECENT YEARS, STARTING WITH THE NUMBER OF INMATES CURRENTLY HOUSED:

OC…………..IN HALLWAYS. :29

THE SHERIFF, COUNTY ATTORNEY AND OTHER STAFF CONTINUE TO FIND WAYS TO MOVE SOME OF THE LOW RISK OFFENDERS EVERY FRIDAY:

OC………..TO THE COMMUNITY. :22

DREW IS ALSO KEEPING HIS FINGERS CROSSED THAT THE 33-YEAR-OLD HEATING, AIR CONDITIONING AND PLUMBING IN THE CURRENT JAIL DON’T HAVE A MAJOR SYSTEMS FAILURE:

OC………..IN THAT SITUATION. :17

THE SHERIFF SAYS BED SPACE IS TIGHT AROUND THE STATE, SO HE HOPES THAT MOVING MANY INMATES OUT WON’T EVER BE NECESSARY.