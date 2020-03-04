BENSON BUILDING HAS NEW LOCAL OWNER & DEVELOPER

Sioux City’s Benson Building which is located at the corner of 7th and Douglas Streets downtown has a new owner.

The six-story brick building with terra cotta accents has been purchased by Nelson Construction & Development of Sioux City.

The Benson Building was constructed back in 1920 and has had many uses over the past 100 years.

Nelson says he plans to breathe new life into the building.

He says ideas for first floor tenants include a coffee shop, grocery store, a bodega and a fitness facility.

The structure is located within the boundaries of a newly created federal “Opportunity Zone, ” created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which provides tax benefits for those who invest eligible capital.