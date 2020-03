WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER BOND ISSUE PASSES

WOODBURY COUNTY VOTERS HAVE GIVEN THEIR APPROVAL TO A $50.3 MILLION DOLLAR BOND ISSUE TO BUILD A NEW COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER.

THE MEASURE PASSED 57% TO 42%, WITH UNOFFICIAL VOTE TOTALS OF 4516 YES AND 3346 AGAINST THE PROPOSAL.

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR KEITH RADIG SAYS THE NEXT STEP IS TO FINALIZE THE DESIGN OF THE FACILITY:

RON WIECK, CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT COUNTY-CITY JAIL AUTHORITY BOARD WAS RELIEVED AND THANKFUL FOR THE SUPPORT AND SAYS THEY NOW HAVE TO GET THE FACILITY BUILT BEFORE THE CURRENT JAIL HAS MORE STRUCTURAL ISSUES:

SHERIFF DAVE DREW IS FINISHING HIS FINAL YEAR IN OFFICE.

HE SAYS STAFF PLANNING FOR THE NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER WILL BEGIN QUICKLY AND ALSO IS THANKFUL FOR THE SUPPORT:

SGT. BLUFF LUTON SCHOOL DISTRICT VOTERS APPROVED A REVENUE PURPOSE STATEMENT TO USE STATE FUNDS FOR VARIOUS SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS BY 460-293 MARGIN.

WOODBURY CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT MEMBERS VOTERS ALSO APPROVED A TEN YEAR PHYSICAL PLANT LEVY OF $1.34 PER $1000 DOLLARS OF PROPERTY VALUE BY A 243-191 MARGIN.