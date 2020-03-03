RETURNING OVERSEAS MORNINGSIDE STUDENTS WILL SELF-ISOLATE AT HOME

The Iowa Department of Public Health issued a travel notice telling Iowans returning from any country with COVID-19 cases to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

The countries meeting that description include China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.

That affects a dozen students from Morningside College who are returning from Italy.

Alden Stout, Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs at the college, says the students will be going to their homes upon their return to the U.S.:

OC……..for 14 days. :19

Stout says none of the Morningside students have shown symptoms during their travels abroad and one student is already home:

OC………..will be returning. :13

Stout says the students will undergo screening both before leaving Europe and upon their return:

OC……..at each airport. :24

He says Morningside College will continue to work with the Iowa Department of Public Health and follow their recommendations.