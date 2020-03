OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED CONTINUES MISSION OF BRAIN INJURY AWARENESS

MARCH IS BRAIN INJURY AWARENESS MONTH, AND OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED CONDUCTED A CEREMONY TUESDAY TO BRING ATTENTION TO PREVENTING THAT TYPE OF INJURY.

JENNIFER MCCABE IS PRESIDENT AND C-E-O OF THE AGENCY WHICH WAS STARTED NEARLY 30 YEARS AGO FROM AN UNMET NEED FOR PATIENT CARE:

OC……..RESIDENTIAL SERVICES. :18

THE AGENCY SERVES A NUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS IN NINE HOUSING UNITS WITH 24/7 CARE:

OC……….INDIVIDUALS EACH YEAR. :22

OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED ALSO HAS PREVENTION AND EDUCATION PROGRAMS IN PLACE, SUCH AS “GOT A BRAIN, GET A HELMET”, TO HELP YOUNG BIKE RIDERS AVOID HEAD INJURIES:

OC………..1360 HELMETS. :26

THE AGENCY WILL GIVE OUT MORE HELMETS THIS SPRING.

THE CEREMONIES CONCLUDED WITH A RELEASE OF GREEN BALLOONS AND THEN CAKE WAS SERVED TO CLIENTS AND FRIENDS OF OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED.