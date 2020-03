A FORMER SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER IS ANNOUNCING HIS CANDIDACY FOR THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

KEVIN MCCORMICK WILL SEEK THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR THE DISTRICT ONE SUPERVISORS SEAT:

OC……….THOSE THINGS HAPPEN. :11

MCCORMICK RETIRED FROM THE POLICE DEPARTMENT LAST NOVEMBER.

HE WILL FILE HIS PAPERWORK AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE WEDNESDAY.

CURRENT DEMOCRATIC DISTRICT THREE COUNTY SUPERVISOR MARTY POTTEBAUM FILED TO RUN FOR A SECOND TERM ON THE BOARD