GRASSLEY SAYS CONGRESS WILL APPROVE FUNDS TO BATTLE CORONAVIRUS

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he will support Senate Leader Mitch McConnell’s plea to pass an immediate coronavirus spending bill to provide billions of dollars for a response.

Grassley says action is needed right away.

The U-S House may vote on its version of the bill as soon as tomorrow (Wednesday).

It’s still unclear how much the response may cost or where the expected billions of dollars will come from?

Grassley says huge sums were appropriated several years ago when the Ebola virus spread across Africa.

Grassley says the president and vice president are very involved in the coronavirus response, coordinating with multiple federal agencies.

Some 90-thousand coronavirus cases are confirmed in more than 60 countries worldwide with more than three-thousand dead.

State health officials say five people in Iowa are being monitored for the virus, none with symptoms, while two others are being tested for COVID-19.

As yet, no cases in Iowa are confirmed.