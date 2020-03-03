BOB SAGET TO PERFORM AT ANTHEM IN MAY

Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian and actor Bob Saget will perform at Anthem in Sioux City’s Hard Rock Casino in May.

Saget, who starred in the television shows “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” will take the stage for two comedy shows for mature adults only on Saturday, May 2nd.

In addition to acting and stand-up comedy, Saget released his first New York Time’s Best-Selling book DIRTY DADDY: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian in 2014 and finished a 9-week run on Broadway in the Tony-nominated Play Hand to God in 2016.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6th at 10 a.m. at the Rock Shop and also online at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com.

All events in Anthem are for guests age 21 and older.