WOODBURY JAIL BOND VOTE HAS HISTORIC SIGNIFICANCE

TUESDAY’S WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL BOND VOTE WILL HAVE SOME HISTORICAL SIGNIFICANCE.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SAYS VOTERS COUNTYWIDE WILL BE ABLE TO CAST THEIR VOTE IN ANY TOWN IN THE COUNTY:

BESIDES THE $50.3 MILLION DOLLAR COUNTYWIDE JAIL BOND VOTE, WOODBURY CENTRAL AND SGT. BLUFF VOTERS HAVE SOME SCHOOL RELATED MEASURES TO DECIDE:

GILL SAYS RESIDENTS OF THOSE COMMUNITIES MAY ALSO VOTE ANYWHERE IN THE COUNTY:

A LINK TO THE 28 VOTE CENTER LOCATIONS IS ON THE HOME PAGE OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY WEBSITE.

THE POLLS ARE OPEN FROM 7AM UNTIL 8PM.