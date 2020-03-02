SIOUXLAND REGAINS #1 RANKING IN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

The Sioux City metro area has regained the number one national ranking for economic development projects for areas with populations under 200,000.

Adam Bruns, managing editor of Atlanta based Site Selection magazine, made the announcement in a news conference at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce Monday afternoon:

OC………in that category. :14

The area finished third in 2018.

The 2019 list is comprised of 18 qualifying projects from the Siouxland metro:

OC…………sports academy. :12

Doug Rice, who chairs the Siouxland Initiative branch of the Chamber, accepted the award from Bruns:

OC……….a strong economy. :18

It’s the eighth time since 2007 that the Siouxland Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) ranked first in the nation in its population category for economic development.

The metro region has ranked in the top three nationally in its population category in a remarkable twelve of the last fourteen years.