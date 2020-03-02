MONONA COUNTY ALSO HAS JAIL BOND VOTE

Woodbury County isn’t the only Siouxland county hoping to build a new jail.

Voters in Monona County also go to the polls Tuesday for a bond election to build a replacement jail.

The current facility in Onawa was built in 1976 to hold 12 inmates but now regularly holds 20.

The $6.2 million dollar proposed jail would be constructed on the northeast side of the courthouse square in Onawa.

It would house up to 32 inmates, with the possibility of expanding to hold as many as 66.

The jail would have interview rooms and more office space for the sheriff’s office and police department.