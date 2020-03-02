IOWA HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY STOCKPILING FACE MASKS ISN’T NECESSARY

Some stores in Iowa are already sold out of face masks, but a state health official says there’s no need for Iowans to be stockpiling masks over fears about coronavirus.

Polly Carver-Kimm, spokeswoman for the Iowa Department of Public Health, says while there are a few dozen confirmed cases in the U-S, the risk of catching the potentially-deadly virus in Iowa remains very low.

Unless you’re a health care worker, she says you don’t need to be wearing a face mask.

The health department does recommend Iowans make a plan, just as they would for severe weather, and assemble an emergency kit.

That emergency kit need not include face masks, she says. So, millions of people in Asian countries who wear face masks are wrong?

The C-D-C recommends health care workers who interact with coronavirus patients wear masks designated as “N-95,” which fit close to the face and include a respirator.

That N-95 means they’re designed to filter out 95% of particles.

