Doyle Named B1G Player of the Year

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior Kathleen Doyle has been named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year, as voted on by the coaches and media, the conference office announced on BTN’s Women’s Sports Report on Monday.

Doyle also earned unanimous first team All-Big Ten honors (coaches & media). Sophomore Monika Czinano earned first team All-Big Ten honors from the media and second team accolades from the coaches. Senior Makenzie Meyer earned second team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media and was named Iowa’s Sportsmanship Award honoree. McKenna Warnock was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team by the coaches.



Doyle, a native of LaGrange Park, Illinois, is the sixth Hawkeye in program history to be named Big Ten Player of the Year. It is the third consecutive season that a Hawkeye has won the award after Megan Gustafson won the past two seasons (2017-18, 2018-19). Doyle is now a three-time All-Big Ten honoree.



In 18 conference contests this season, Doyle averaged 19.8 points, a conference best 6.3 assists, and shot 47.2 percent from the field. She registered double figures in all of Iowa’s 18 games, including two 30-point games and seven additional 20-point games. Doyle assisted five or more baskets 13 times. She had a career game against No. 12/13 Indiana, posting 31 points, 10 assists, and 9 rebounds against the Hoosiers and led the Hawkeyes to victories over regular-season Big Ten Co-Champions Northwestern and Maryland.



Doyle ranks fifth nationally in total assists (185) and seventh in assists per game (6.4). She also ranks in the top 50 in field goals made (144), free-throw attempts (182), final points (528), and points per game (18.2).

Czinano earns the first All-Big Ten honor of her career. In 17 conference games, she averaged 16.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and shot 68.5 percent from the field to lead the conference. She posted 13 double-figure games, including eight 20-point performances.



The Watertown, Minnesota, native leads the nation in field-goal percentage (69.9) and ranks 21st in field goals made (197) — despite missing a game and a half due to injury.



Meyer also earns the first All-Big Ten honor of her career. Meyer averaged 13.4 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in conference action this season. She netted double figures in 12 conference matchups this season, including four 20-point games.

The Mason City, Iowa, native ranks 29th nationally in 3-pointers made (75) and 32nd in 3-point percentage (41.4).

Warnock is the first Big Ten All-Freshman Team honoree since Doyle in 2017. She averaged 9.4 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, and recorded a 53.3 field goal percentage in league contests. Warnock recorded two double-doubles on the season, including 22 points and 10 rebounds against Michigan State on Jan. 26.

The No. 19/20 Hawkeyes open the 2020 Big Ten Tournament on Friday. Iowa faces the winner of Thursday’s matchup between sixth-seeded Ohio State and the winner of Wednesday’s matchup between Minnesota (11 seed) and Penn State (14 seed).