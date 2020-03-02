CORRECTIONVILLE MAN CLAIMS MILLION DOLLAR PRIZE

A Correctionville, Iowa man who bought a million dollar winning Powerball ticket there for last Saturday night’s drawing has claimed his prize.

Shane Saxen says he hadn’t checked his ticket after the drawing until a family member told him Sunday that somebody locally had won:

The 31-year-old Saxen works at a college in Sioux City and says he will put most of his winnings into savings:

The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize.

It was the only $1 million-winning ticket nationwide in the February 29th drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Brew, a convenience store and coffee shop in Correctionville.