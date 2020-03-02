BUTTIGIEG DROPS OUT OF PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Democrat Pete Buttigieg formally suspended his White House bid Sunday night.

The former mayor of Indiana’s fourth largest city did so acknowledging that he no longer had a viable path to the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination.

He dropped out after finishing in the top four in each of the first four contests of the 2020 primary season.

Buttigieg began the month effectively in a first-place tie with Bernie Sanders in Iowa’s presidential caucuses.

The former South Bend mayor made history as the first openly gay candidate to earn a presidential delegate plus the first to finish on top in any presidential primary contest.

AP