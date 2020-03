The United Way of Siouxland’s 2019-2020 Campaign Chairs have released the final number for this year’s fundraising effort.

Brent and Renee Beaulieu with 4B Construction and Thompson Electric say the campaign raised $3,464,000 thanks to the help of thousands of supporters.

That’s $4000 more than last year.

The money raised will support over 80 local programs in our community bringing 43,000 services to individuals and families.