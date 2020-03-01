MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL TICKET SOLD IN CORRECTIONVILLE

Leap Year luck has struck somebody in northwest Iowa.

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Correctionville won a $1 million prize in Saturday night’s drawing.

It was the only $1 million-winning ticket nationwide in the February 29th drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Brew, a convenience store and coffee shop at 404 11th St. in Correctionville.

The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball to win a $1 million prize.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 24-44-46-50-51 and Powerball 13.

No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $90 million annuity for Wednesday.

Brew will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the million dollar winning ticket at one of its stores.