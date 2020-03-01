LAMB ARTS ANNOUNCES FUNDRAISER RESULTS

Lamb Arts Regional Theatre recent fundraiser “Broadway Inside Out” raised $92,723 toward the creation of a new theatre location in the former KCAU-TV building located at 625 Douglas Street in downtown Sioux City.

Executive Director Diana Wooley says the amount will be doubled thanks to a Gilchrist Foundation Challenge Grant, that matches all donations up to a total of $250,000 through the end of May.

Lamb Arts is currently in a capital campaign to raise funds for the renovation of the old KCAU-TV building, which was built in 1909 as the original Sioux City Auditorium.