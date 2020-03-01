KING STILL HOPES TO GET HOUSE COMMITTEE ASSIGNMENTS RESTORED

It’s been over a year since Iowa 4th District Congressman Steve King was stripped of his house committee assignments by Republican leadership.

King spoke on the house floor Friday, telling Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi he continues to be treated unfairly by not being allowed back on committees:

He was stripped of his assignments by Republican leadership in January of 2019 after a New York Times article quoted King as asking how the terms “white supremacy” and “white nationalism” became offensive.

The Kiron Republican says he has been punished unlike any other member of Congress in our nation’s history:

King says the national media contributed to his losing his committee assignments:

King says we can’t have a standard in this country that says that one person in leadership can diminish or deny the representation of a duly elected Member of Congress, but that is what’s happened.