FATAL ACCIDENT ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE (UPDATE)

ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT EARLY SUNDAY MORNING NEAR LEEDS.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE DRIVER OF A PICK UP TRUCK APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL OF THEIR VEHICLE AND STRUCK A UTILITY POLE AT BUSINESS HIGHWAY 75 NORTH AND FRELON DRIVE AROUND 2:45AM.

THE UNIDENTIFIED DRIVER WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE CRASH RESULTED IN TWO TRANSFORMERS BLOWING AND CAUSED A POWER FAILURE FOR A PORTION OF LEEDS FOR A SHORT TIME SUNDAY MORNING.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Updated 6:48pm 3/1/20