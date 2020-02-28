NEW MEMBERS SOUGHT FOR YOUNG AMBASSADORS

The Mayor’s Youth Commission of Sioux City is looking for new members to take part in its Young Ambassadors program.

Sixth grader Laila Lilly is currently taking part in the program:

Eighth grader Maria McGowan says 20 students will be selected to be mentored by members of the Sioux City Mayor’s Youth Commission:

McGowan says she and Lilly have benefited by being part of the Young ambassadors:

To learn more about the program or submit an application, visit siouxlandcares.org.

The 20 students selected receive a Young Ambassadors t-shirt, gifts from area businesses, and public recognition on May 4th at 7p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers.