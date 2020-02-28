NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS WANT CORPS TOP PRIORITY TO BE FLOOD PREVENTION

Nebraska lawmakers have sent a nearly unanimous message to federal officials who control the flow of the Missouri River.

Focus on preventing floods above all else.

It was introduced by Sen. Julie Slama, of Peru, whose southeast Nebraska district was hit hard by last year’s Missouri River flood.

Slama has criticized the Corps, arguing that officials there haven’t responded aggressively enough to the disaster.

She and Governor Pete Ricketts recently met with the Corps:

Lawmakers voted 43-1 on a resolution Thursday calling on Congress and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make flood control their top priority.

Ricketts says there are several points of emphasis in the talks with the Corps:

Nebraska is also teaming up with neighboring states to talk about long term solutions:

The Unicameral’s resolution is largely symbolic but is intended show that lawmakers view the issue as important.