Here is my Davenport Cleaners halftime interview with American tenor John Osborn and Bolivian American soprano Lynette Tapia, husband and wife vocalists who perform opera all over the world. They will be back in John’s native Sioux City, Iowa, to perform with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra on April 25, 2020. The performance will includes recognizable pieces from Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi, and others.

Ticket information to the couple’s Sioux City performance is available here.

Enjoy!