FIRE DESTROYS EGG FARM BLDG NEAR BLOOMFIELD

An egg farm building went up in flames and thousands of chickens died outside of Bloomfield in northeast Nebraska.

Authorities say no employees or firefighters were injured Thursday evening by the fire at the Michael Foods facility about three miles west of Bloomfield in Knox County.

The fire was so intense a National Weather Service satellite detected its heat.

A Bloomfield city councilman says Michael Foods has about 20 barns at the site and about 4 million chickens.

The fire cause remains under investigation.