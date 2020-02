PLENTY OF BOTH NEW & FAMILIAR IMPROVEMENT IDEAS AT THE HOME SHOW

THE 63RD ANNUAL SIOUXLAND HOME SHOW GETS UNDERWAY THURSDAY AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

HOME SHOW DIRECTOR TERRI SCHELM SAYS THERE ARE OVER 175 EXHIBITORS WITH BOOTHS AND DISPLAYS THIS YEAR, INCLUDING SEVERAL NEW EXHIBITS:

GREAT WEATHER IS EXPECTED FOR THE LENGTH OF THIS YEAR’S HOME SHOW AND SCHELM SAYS THAT WILL INSPIRE PEOPLE TO THINK ABOUT OUTDOOR IMPROVEMENTS AND ACTIVITIES:

AND SHE SAYS THERE IS SOMETHING FOR EVERY ROOM AND AREA OF YOUR HOME ON DISPLAY:

PARKING IS FREE AT THE DISCOVERY PARKING RAMP DURING ALL HOME SHOW HOURS.

THE EVENT RUNS TODAY AND FRIDAY FROM NOON UNTIL 8PM, SATURDAY FROM 11AM TO 8PM AND SUNDAY 11AM UNTIL 4PM AT THE CITY CONVENTION CENTER.