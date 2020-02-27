LAWSUITS DROPPED AGAINST WOODBURY COUNTY AND MATTHEW UNG

A lawsuit by former Woodbury County Human Resources Director Ed Gilliland against the county and Board of Supervisors Chairman Matthew Ung has been dropped.

Court documents filed by Gilliland’s attorney’s this week voluntarily dismissed with prejudice his claims against the county and Ung.

Ung says he is completely vindicated by that decision, and that Gilliland receives no financial compensation in the settlement:

OC…………was zero dollars. :15

Ung asked Gilliland to resign in 2017 following an investigation into what was called “a serious personnel matter”.

Over a year later, Gilliland sued Ung and Woodbury County, claiming age discrimination and retaliation.

A jury trial was set for later this spring.

Ung says several nasty lies were told about him, but the fact that his accuser dropped the case instead of facing him in court speaks volumes:

OC………..sends a message. ;08

Ung says he asked Gilliland to resign instead of firing him as a gesture of goodwill intended to protect Gilliland’s reputation and future employment prospects.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously accepted his resignation and Gilliland took another job elsewhere.