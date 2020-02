Due to unforeseen circumstances, the 8th Annual Cosmopolitan Club of Sioux City’s Train Show that was scheduled for March 7th & 8th in South Sioux City has been canceled.

The Cosmopolitan Club of Sioux City says they are planning another train show for next year in 2021.

If you have already purchased tickets for the train show, you may obtain a refund by calling John Koskovich at 712-898-6935.