TOTT APPLIES FOR STATE SUPREME COURT POST

A Sioux City judge is one of fifteen Iowans who have applied with the State Judicial Nominating Commission to fill a vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court.

Judge Patrick Tott, who serves in northwest Iowa’s 3rd Judicial District, has applied for the position on the state’s highest court that will open when Justice David Wiggins retires on March 13th.

The 52-year-old Tott graduated from the Creighton University School of Law and has served as a district judge since November of 2014.

The commission will interview the 15 applicants on Friday, March 6th.

They will then select three nominees from the group of applicants and forward those names to Governor Kim Reynolds.

The governor will then have thirty days in which to appoint the new justice.