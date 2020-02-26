SHORMA TO RUN FOR SOUTH DAKOTA STATEHOUSE SEAT

Former District 16 state Senator Bill Shorma of Dakota Dunes has announced his candidacy for the South Dakota House of Representatives.

Shorma says he wants to focus on economic development;

Shorma says he will bring a business approach to the legislature:

Shorma says he also running because Union County, the southern part of the district needs representation:

Shorma was appointed to the District 16 Senate seat in 2015 but lost the election in 2016.

He will run against current Representatives David Anderson and Kevin Jenson in the South Dakota Primary on June 2nd.