SOUTH DAKOTA ANTI-VACCINATION PROPOSAL STALLS

Members of the South Dakota House & Human Services Committee heard over two hours of testimony today (Tuesday) on a bill that would drop the requirement that kids be vaccinated before they start school.

Mark Sternhagen of Brookings opposed the proposal, saying due to a fever, he missed a polio shot when he was very young living in Scotland:

Mya Olson of Watertown favors the bill, saying the issue is freedom:

Committee Chairman, Representative Kevin Jensen of Canton says he would like to see the issue go to a summer study:

The committee voted ten to two to send the bill to the forty first legislative day, effectively killing it.