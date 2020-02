SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY

A Sioux City man was arrested on a variety of charges shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.

A Plymouth County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Gustavo Marquez.

Marquez presented the deputy a barred Iowa driver’s license and was found to have outstanding arrest warrants in Sioux County.

Marquez was arrested for driving while barred and the three Sioux County warrants and booked into the Plymouth County Jail.